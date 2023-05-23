Arsenal join Barcelona in race for Ilkay Gundogan - report

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Barcelona for Ilkay Gundogan’s signature in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona are thought to be keen on bringing the Germany international to the Camp Nou after his Manchester City contract expires in the summer.

Yet Arsenal are also keen and hope the prospect of working alongside Mikel Arteta again will appeal to Gundogan, according to The Guardian.

The Gunners are also keen to revamp their midfield this season, with Granit Xhaka expected to leave and sign for Bayer Leverkusen.

The Athletic are also reporting that Arsenal want Gundogan, largely because of Arteta, and claim the manager thinks he’d be the perfect replacement for Xhaka.

Gundogan’s future remains uncertain but it hasn’t been ruled out that he could even end up staying at Manchester City.

The midfielder is one of several players Barca are thought to be keen on this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Ruben Neves and Joshua Kimmich also targets.