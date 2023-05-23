The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana make their penultimate road trip of the La Liga season when they travel to the city of Valladolid for a game against Real Valladolid, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Tuesday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 29. Marc Casadó, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

Xavi continues to give a rest to the players with heavy minutes this season and once again opts against calling up Ronald Araujo (calf) and Pedri (thigh), and Jules Kounde is also not making this trip with what the coach called muscle fatigue. Marc Casadó of Barça Atlètic is called up to add some depth in midfield and full-back with the Blaugrana short on defenders for this one.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Peña; Roberto, Eric, Alonso, Alba; Gavi, Kessie, Torre; Ferran, Lewandowski, Fati

The match kicks off at 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!