Last week was a week of celebrations of FC Barcelona's 27th league title in club history. On Saturday, the party atmosphere moved to Spotify Camp Nou, but the game itself against Real Sociedad brought the disappointment of the first home defeat in the competition and also a two-goal dent in the team's amazing defensive record.

Barça are seeing out the fixtures they had to spare after winning the Liga title. This Tuesday brings a trip to Valladolid, and the Barça manager named his squad this Monday morning.

FC Barcelona are already champions but they still have three Liga games still to play. The pressure is off as they visit Real Valladolid for a 10pm Tuesday kick-off local time. This guide shows what time that will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

This weekend's Liga fixture at Spotify Camp Nou will be the last in the stadium until November 2024, due to work on the Espai Barça project. FC Barcelona is organising a special farewell for the game against Mallorca, the last ever in the ground as we know it today, and also the last ever game for Sergio Busquets.

Xavi: "We have to say enough is enough. If there are insults, we don't play" - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has spoken out against the episode of racism that Vinicius experienced on Sunday at Valencia's Mestalla. The coach from Terrassa believes that football must say enough is enough and apply strong measures so that this type of situation does not continue to be repeated.

Xavi opens door to Messi's Barça return: It depends on his intentions - SPORT

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández has taken a position on the possible return of Leo Messi to the club, although with many precautions because his signing is far from being a done deal.

Manchester United target Barcelona duo De Jong and Araujo - SPORT

Erik Ten Hag, will have almost unlimited resources to sign players and the English club is going to go to the market to get top-level players. They have a dream list and, according to 'El País', Blaugrana duo Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araújo are in the spotlight and they are going to try to sign them any way they can.

Arteta pushing for Arsenal to beat Barça to signing of Ilkay Gundogan - SPORT

Ilkay Gündogan's future remains uncertain. The Manchester City midfielder, captain and reigning Premier League champion, is likely to leave the club on 30 June as a free agent. And Arsenal are ready to go all out for his signature. Mikel Arteta is pushing hard for the deal.

Barcelona's secret financial report that backs Lionel Messi's signing - SPORT

FC Barcelona have carried out an economic report to find out the impact that Lionel Messi's return would have on the club. And the result of this internal study, to which SPORT has had access, has surprised even those in charge of the club.