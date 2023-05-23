WELCOME TO THE JOSÉ ZORRILLA STADIUM!!! The cozy home of Real Valladolid is the site of a huge La Liga clash between the hosts and champions Barcelona, who come into this one looking to bounce back from the defeat to Real Sociedad and finish the season strong. But it won’t be easy against a Pucela side in desperate need of points in their battle against relegation. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 36

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 10pm CET (Barcelona), 9pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla, Valladolid, Spain

Referee: César Soto Grado

VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), TSN 4 (Canada), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

