Alemany responds to rumors Jules Kounde is open to leaving Barcelona

Interesting....

By Gill Clark
FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s director of football Mateu Alemany has been asked about speculation that Jules Kounde could be willing to leave the club in the summer.

It’s been reported today that Kounde is open to a move in the summer transfer window because he’s not too happy playing at right-back.

Kounde has spent the majority of the season on the flank and has apparently told Xavi that he’s willing to listen any offers that arrive.

Alemany was asked about the rumors ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Real Valladolid and offered up the following response.

There have been whispers since that Barca could be willing to offload Kounde but only if a huge offer arrives for the former Sevilla man.

It’s not clear if any clubs are willing to stump up that much for Kounde, but we do know that Barca need to make a big sale this summer and the Frenchman doesn’t want to play right-back next season.

