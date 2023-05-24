‘His eyes lit up’ - Lewandowski speaks about chat with Messi at Laureus awards

Robert Lewandowski has been chatting about the recent conversation he had with Lionel Messi at the Laureus Sports Awards.

The Poland international says the two were talking about Barcelona and made it clear just how happy the GOAT was to talk about his home.

“Keep it a secret, but when I told him about Barcelona his eyes lit up. And it’s not surprising, after all, he grew up here, he has a house here that he visits often. Barcelona is his home,” he said.

Barcelona are still hoping to be able to bring Messi back this summer, and Lewandowski thinks it would be a great idea.

“I know what Messi means for Barcelona. When you think of Barcelona you say Messi and when you think of Messi you say Barça,” he said. “I also know what value Leo would bring to our team, not only on the field but also for the whole club. “I’ve always liked playing with players who understand football. And Leo is top-notch. Also, Messi has changed his style of play a bit in recent years, today he is more of a ’10’, a midfielder.” Source | Interia Sport

Barcelona are still waiting to hear from La Liga about their feasibility plan and if it will be possible to re-sign Lionel Messi. Meanwhile, Messi’s dad has insisted a decision will not be made until the end of the season.