Barcelona want at least €90 million for Jules Kounde - report

Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona is in the spotlight amid speculation he is open to leaving in the summer as he’s fed up playing at right-back.

The latest update comes from Gerard Romero who reckons Barcelona will only let him leave if they receive offers of at least 90 million euros.

Romero adds that Kounde is not on the transfer list and Barca actually think the latest rumors are a move by his agent to try and negotiate a new salary.

It’s also claimed that if Kounde does leave Barcelona, then the club’s first option to replace him would be Villarreal’s Juan Foyth.

Mateu Alemany was asked about Kounde before Barca’s clash against Real Valladolid and said only: “Internal situations we will resolve internally.”

As things stand, it would be something of a surprise if Barcelona sold Kounde after just one season at the Camp Nou.

Yet we all know that Barca need to make sales and that the club may struggle to offload some of their fringe players for big prices.

There’s been speculation that Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres could be sacrificed this summer, but both players appear keen to stay and continue at the club.