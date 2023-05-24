Real Valladolid 3-1 FC Barcelona: Champions beaten again - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have lost for the second time in four days. After 2-1 defeat to Real Sociedad, they have now crashed to a 3-1 loss in Valladolid. Much like in the game at the weekend, this Tuesday there were certainly signs of a drop in the intensity now that the Liga title has been sewn up.

Raphinha raises his voice against racism - FC Barcelona

Things did not go well for Barça in their visit to the José Zorrilla stadium against Valladolid, going down to a 3-1 defeat in La Liga. However, the game did see the blaugranes show their rejection of racism, in particular in the world of football.

Iñaki Peña makes La Liga debut - FC Barcelona

Up until now he had played three games for the first time, two in the Copa del Rey and one in the Champions League. However, on Tuesday Iñaki Peña finally made his league debut for Barça, coming on at half time to replace Marc ter Stegen.

Kounde ready to leave Barcelona over continued use at right-back - SPORT

Jules Koundé could leave Barça in the summer transfer window. As 'Relevo' revealed, the player has communicated internally that he is not comfortable with his role at right-back and that he would be willing to listen to offers to leave as long as there was a good agreement for all parties, something that SPORT has been able to confirm.

Barça make progress on Cancelo's arrival on loan from Man City - SPORT

The sporting department is now focusing its efforts on bringing in Joao Cancelo, on loan from Manchester City, although it is clear that this could be an operation that could be delayed until the end of the window. And many things can happen.

Umtiti reveals possible destination after Barça following Lecce success - SPORT

Samuel Umtiti's final farewell to Barcelona is approaching. The centre-back is having a good season at Lecce and has regained his confidence, attracting the interest of many Serie A teams. The player himself admitted that Olympique Lyon could be his next destination and that he is talking about it with Lacazette, the French side's striker.

Outgoing Liverpool star Firmino would be delighted to join Barça - SPORT

Roberto Firmino is finishing his contract with Liverpool and has already announced his departure as a free agent this summer, making him one of the most coveted strikers on the market. Barcelona insist that Firmino is not their first choice at the moment, although his profile could fit in with the squad.

Deco's first Barcelona challenge is to sign striker Vitor Roque - SPORT

The signing of Vitor Roque was one that Jordi Cruyff wanted to make before leaving Barça. The still sporting director has always been clear that the Brazilian is a top player and that it could be one of those strategic operations that would mark the future of the Blaugrana. The teenager could be the replacement for Lewandowski in the not-too-distant future.