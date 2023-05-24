Jordi Alba to leave Barcelona at the end of the season - reports

Jordi Alba is reportedly set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season, with the club expected to make an official announcement shortly.

Barcelona have already waved goodbye to Gerard Pique this season and will say farewell to Sergio Busquets once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Alba is also now heading out of the Camp Nou exit door, according to multiple reports coming out of Spain on Wednesday morning.

The defender’s exit comes after a season where he’s been forced to play second fiddle to Alejandro Balde, who has enjoyed a superb breakout campaign.

Alba has still made 29 appearances in all competitions, providing four assists and two goals, but has clearly lost prominence.

The Spain international has previously said he wants to stay and thought he would be at the club next season, but it seems that his long spell at the club is now over.