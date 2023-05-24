‘I think the best thing is to step aside - Jordi Alba posts emotional goodbye message to Barcelona

Jordi Alba has said an emotional goodbye to Barcelona fans after the club confirmed on Wednesday he will leave at the end of the season.

The left-back has agreed to terminate his contract with the Catalan giants after helping the team win La Liga this season.

Alba has taken to social media with a special thank you message to Culers.

“I did it in 2012, returning home with a presentation at the Camp Nou that was a unique moment. And eleven seasons later I feel very proud and fully satisfied with everything we have achieved together,” he said.

“Not everything has been pretty, because we have also lived through difficult moments, but we have always come out of them united. I will miss running out at the Camp Nou a lot, feeling the encouragement of the fans, their drive and their affection and their joy in the great moments.

“Who would have told that 9-year-old boy that he began his path full of enthusiasm at the Barça school that he was going to achieve so much with the club of his life? I feel very lucky.

❤️ GRÀCIES ❤️ GRACIAS ❤️ THANK YOU ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2pARAdY02j — Jordi Alba (@JordiAlba) May 24, 2023

“I want to thank all the culers in the world from the bottom of my heart for the great love you have always given me. Thank you very much. For all this, after much meditating and evaluating, I think the best thing is to step aside and I would like to announce that this season will be my last as a Barça player.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision, but I’m leaving happy and calm because I think the culer feeling is the best. See you Sunday at the Camp Nou. Thank you culers and long live Barça”.

Alba will get to say a proper goodbye on Sunday at the Camp Nou when Barcelona play their final home game of the season against Real Mallorca. It will also be a last home game for Sergio Busquets.

End of an era.