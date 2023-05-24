WATCH: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal scores a stunner for Spain’s Under-17s

Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal is currently on international duty with Spain’s Under-17s at the European Championships and has caught the eye with a special strike.

Yamal struck a wonderful goal in Spain’s 1-1 draw with Serbia on Wednesday. The Barcelona teenager curled home a gorgeous left-footed strike from just outside the penalty area to rescue a point for his team.

Check it out below:

Yamal has now scored in two of Spain’s three group games and seems be thriving at the tournament in Hungary.

The point was enough to keep Spain top of the group after three games played, three points ahead of Serbia.

Spain opened up their campaign with a 2-1 win over Italy and followed that with a 3-1 victory against Slovenia.

La Rojita will now progress as group winners and into a quarter-final clash with Ireland