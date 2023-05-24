Lionel Messi sends goodbye message to Jordi Alba after Barcelona exit announced

Lionel Messi has paid tribute to Jordi Alba after it was announced the left-back will leave Barcelona at the end of the current season.

Alba has agreed to terminate his contract at the Camp Nou and will join captain Sergio Busquets in waving goodbye to Barcelona after a phenomenal career with the Catalans.

Messi has taken to social media with a message for Alba who he enjoyed a superb relationship with on and off the pitch during their time together at Barca.

Here’s what the GOAT’s had to say:

“You were more than a mate, a true accomplice on the pitch.. And how nice it is to also be able to enjoy how well we get along personally.

“You already know I always wish you the best and also your family, may your new stage continue to bring you many successes and joys.

“Thanks for everything, Jordi. A Big Hug!”

There had been speculation that Alba could join Messi and Busquets in Saudi Arabia next season. Such a move seems unlikely, although it’s still not clear where any of the trio will be playing their football next season.