Xavi on his chat with Kounde: We both came out of the meeting happy

Xavi played down suggestions Jules Kounde could leave Barcelona after seeing his team beaten by Real Valladolid on Tuesday.

Talk before the game had claimed Kounde is open to leaving because he does not want to play right-back any more for Barca.

Xavi admitted he’s spoken to the France international but says there is no problem.

“I spoke to him, yes, we were happy and everything was clear,” he said. “I don’t see any problems. We both came out of the meeting happy.”

The Barcelona boss also went on to talk about his team’s defeat and believes a long season, and the fact his team have already won the league, are the reasons for the loss.

“It’s difficult for us to prepare for these matches, now that the goal has already been achieved,” he added. “These results are the result of our lack of tension, but we’ve still tried. We’ve had clear chances in the first half, but we’ve dropped in the second.”

Barcelona now have just two games left to play. Next up is a final home game of the season at Real Mallorca, before a trip to Celta Vigo on the final day of the campaign.