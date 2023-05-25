WATCH: Riqui Puig copies Messi’s Bernabeu celebration after wonder goal

Riqui Puig is enjoying himself in MLS with LA Galaxy and pulled out an iconic celebration after scoring his latest goal.

The former Barcelona star scored a fine solo goal in his team’s US Open Cup win over rivals LAFC in the round of 16.

Puig then promptly whipped his shirt off and held it up to the fans, evoking memories of Messi’s epic celebration after he scored a last-minute winner at the Bernabeu in 2017.

Check out Puig in action below:

Our midfield magician @RiquiPuig doubles the lead over LAFC! pic.twitter.com/sTkjLyWmlw — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) May 24, 2023

Puig spoke about his goal and his celebration after the match in the mixed zone.

“During the game there are also fans that push a lot, sometimes with lack of respect. But hey, it is what it is,” he told reporters.

“The truth is that it has come from within me. I am very happy. Today the Galaxy can rule in this city of Los Angeles and I am very happy about it.”

The result is a boost for the Galaxy who have endured a poor start to the season. The team are currently bottom of the Western Conference with just two wins so far.