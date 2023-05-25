Jordi Alba to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the season - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and the defender have reached an agreement to terminate the latter's contract binding him to the club until the end of the 2023/24 season

Jordi Alba is leaving Barça, after just over a decade in the blaugrana jersey. In that time he has helped to totally rewrite the club's record books, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Leo Messi is one of Jordi Alba's best friends. The Argentinian star spoke about Alba's decision to leave Barça at the end of the season and was very affectionate in his farewell.

Jordi Alba has decided to bring his successful career at FC Barcelona to an end. Recent times have not been easy for the player from L'Hospitalet, a die-hard Cule who has been attacked, in many cases, without any knowledge of the facts.

Ona Batlle returns home. The Catalan full-back, who spent four seasons between the youth team and the reserve team, will join Barça on a free transfer from Manchester United in order to make a step up in quality.

A few days before the official season comes to a close, it has emerged that Jules Kounde has given FC Barcelona the nod to listen to offers that may come in for him this summer, as reported by 'Relevo' and confirmed by SPORT.

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández admitted after the match against Valladolid that he had a meeting with Jules Koundé about his future, but that both he and the player "came away happy". The French defender told him that he wanted to play as a centre-back and not as a full-back, as he has been doing regularly throughout the current season.