Should Barcelona sell Jules Kounde this summer?

The rumor mill dropped a bit of a bombshell this week with reports that Jules Kounde is open to an exit this summer because he’s fed up with playing at right-back.

Barcelona invested heavily in the Frenchman last summer to reinforce the defence but he has ended up playing on the flank rather than his preferred position in central defense.

Xavi has also seen Ronald Araujo and Andreas Christensen form an excellent partnership in the heart of the defence and become his first choice central defensive pairing.

Reports claim that Barcelona would only be willing to sell Kounde for 90 million euros, but there is thought to be interest from the Premier League.

Barcelona do need to make some big sales this summer for financial reasons which means if offers arrive for Kounde then the club will have a tough decision to make.

