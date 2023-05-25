Bayer Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso want Barcelona’s Ez Abde - report

Xavi Alonso has made an incredible impact at Bayer Leverkusen since arriving and this summer is a key chance for the German side to take another step in a positive direction.

That of course has led to transfer rumors, and top of the list has been that Bayern Leverkusen are reportedly targeting Ez Abde in this summer’s transfer window.

The Moroccan has been a Barca man since 2021 but wasn’t a consistent player at the club early on and has been at Ososuna since on loan. He’s made a pretty decent impact there in his 31 appearances, scoring six goals and two assists.

It could be a great experience for Abde to move to a top-tier German side, and Barca could keep a buyback option if things were going well for him there. Playing for Alonso could be the next step in Abde’s evolution, let’s see what happens next.