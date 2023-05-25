 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi wants Araujo and Lewandowski to be Barcelona’s new captains - report

Replacements for Busquets and Alba are needed

By Josh Suttr
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Barcelona is going to have a new look next year, as the leaders we’ve come to know and love at the club simply aren’t going to be there anymore. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are both departing at season’s end, and that means we need some new captains.

According to reports out of Spain, Xavi has already spoken to Ronald Araujo and Robert Lewandowski about the roles and thinks they are both ‘perfect candidates.’

The honor is a heavy one, but both players are known for their leadership abilities so the step-up won’t be a massive surprise.

The report details that Sergi Roberto and Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be the other two captains in the squad next season. Roberto is expected to take over the armband from Busquets but it’s not clear how often he’ll be in the starting XI next season under Xavi.

