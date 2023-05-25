‘I’m not going anywhere’ - Jules Kounde hits back at Barcelona exit rumors

Jules Kounde has responded to speculation he is willing to leave Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

The defender has issued a brief statement on social media making his stance crystal clear.

“To make it clear: at no time did I ask to go out, so I’m not going anywhere,” he wrote on Twitter.

Para que quede claro : en ningún momento pidé para salir por lo tanto no me voy a ir a ningún lado. — Jules Kounde (@jkeey4) May 25, 2023

Relevo reported earlier this week that Kounde had told Barcelona he was willing to listen to offers because he was frustrated at having to play at right-back.

The rumor mill promptly cranked into action and suggested Barca would be willing to sell Kounde if offers of around 90 million euros arrive. Manchester United and Chelsea were promptly linked with a summer move for Kounde.

Xavi tried to play down the speculation after Barca’s midweek clash against Real Valladolid, insisting he’d had a chat with Kounde and everybody was happy.

Kounde has now gone a step further and made it clear he’s not interested in leaving the club.