Where will Jordi Alba go after Barcelona?

Jordi Alba is set to leave Barcelona at the end of the season after agreeing to terminate his contract at the Camp Nou a year early.

The left-back has decided it’s time to step aside at Barcelona but, at the age of 34, still has a few years left before he hangs up his boots.

So where next for Alba? The defender has told a press conference that he’s not yet received offers from any clubs.

“Today I have nothing with any club. I have not received any interest,” he told reporters.

“My interest was to stay in Barcelona, but I have made this decision because it was the best for both of us. I have no offers.”

However, the rumor mill is already whirring into action regarding Alba’s next month. Diario Sport reckon the veteran already has four possible options ahead of him.

Saudi Arabia is one potential destination. There’s already been talk that Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Lionel Messi could head to the Middle East this summer, but it’s not clear if it’s really a move that appeals.

Alba may prefer to stay in Europe, especially with his wife expecting the couple’s third child, and Atletico, Manchester United and Inter are all thought to be keen.

Inter have been linked with a move for Alba previously and could now try again. Juventus are also thought to be admirers of the Barcelona left-back which means Serie A could be an option.

If Alba wants to stay in Spain then a move to Atletico could be on the cards. The Rojiblancos are thought to have been monitoring his situation this summer and the club could try to bring him to the Spanish capital.

The fourth club being linked with Alba currently is Manchester United. The Red Devils are regularly linked with Barcelona players and it seems Alba can now be added to the list of players who the Premier League side are thought to be keen on.

Yet Erik ten Hag doesn’t lack for left-back options at Old Trafford. Luke Shaw is Ten Hag’s first choice in the position, with Tyrell Malacia playing back-up to the England international.