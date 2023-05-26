Busquets, Ter Stegen, Pedri and Barcelona stars react to Jordi Alba’s Barcelona exit

Barcelona players have been paying tribute to Jordi Alba following the news he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Captain Sergio Busquets, who is also waving goodbye to Barcelona this summer, made it clear Alba will be missed for his influence on and off the pitch.

“I feel very lucky to have bumped into you all these years at the club where we dreamed of playing,” he wrote on Instagram.

“In Barcelona, we’re going to miss you a lot, the best left back in our history goes and on top of all that the great companion and friend you are and everything we could live together both on and off the field. Wishing you the best in this new adventure because you and your family deserve it and we will be here to support you as always. We love you!”

Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has also sent a farewell message and wished his defensive colleague luck for the future, wherever that may be.

Sergi Roberto has also said his goodbyes, describing Alba as the best left-back Barcelona has ever had.

“Jordi, my friend, you will be greatly missed, both on and off the pitch. You leave a big void!” he wrote.

“You are a legend of this club, the best left back and above all a great partner always attentive to everyone and bringing that much needed joy. Thank you for all these years together, I wish you and your family the best! We love you so much!!”

Barcelona’s younger players have also paid tribute to Alba and thanked the veteran for helping them settle into the club and the advice he’s provided. Pedri was first up with the following message.

“It’s hard for me to assume that in a few days Barça will lose one of the best fullbacks and me a great partner,” he posted.

“Jordi, I hope wherever you go you are welcomed with the same joy and affection as you did me three years ago. I’ll miss you on the field and even more in the locker room or with the physio... The jokes and laughs we’ve had together all this time. You and your family deserve the best. Thank you so much for everything.”

And Gavi wasn’t too far behind.

“Brother thanks for everything you’ve helped me since I stepped in the first team. Your advice, jokes and good vibes are with me forever. 18 titles in 11 years describe your great career at Barça where I’ve seen you since I was a kid. Wish you all the best and I will miss you so much! Number 1 brother.”

Eric Garcia has also thanked Alba for the help he has given him during his time at Barca.

“A true legend of the club leaves but more importantly, a great person. Jordi, thank you for how you welcomed me from the first day and for your help during these seasons, you are an example for the young people and to create a good atmosphere in a locker room. Good luck in this new stage to you and your family, we will miss you!”

And last but not least we have Frenkie de Jong with a few words to a club legend.

“Another legend leaving the club,” he write.We will miss you on and off the pitch, all the best to you Jordi Alba.”