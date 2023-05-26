Barcelona announce major reduction in season ticket prices for next season's switch to Montjuic - Football España

As plans for a major redevelopment of the Spotify Camp Nou begins this summer, Barcelona will vacate their long-time home for the 2023/24 season. They will reside at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, in a move that is expected to have a detrimental effect of the club’s finances, with revenue significantly down following the move away from the Spotify Camp Nou.

Samuel Umtiti felt "imprisoned for four years" during his time as a Barcelona player - Football España

Although Samuel Umtiti is still registered as a Barcelona player, the Frenchman has no future at the club. He is currently on loan at Lecce, and despite the fact that he will return at the end of the season, he is not expected to stay for long.

Jules Kounde clarifies his situation at Barcelona amid speculation over a potential departure this summer - Football España

This week, there has been much speculation over Jules Kounde’s future at Barcelona. According to a number of reports, the Frenchman is open to leaving the club after just 12 months, having been forced to play out of position for most of this season.

The six candidates Barcelona have shortlisted for the pivot position being vacated by Sergio Busquets - Football España

Barcelona have a tough task on their hands to work out who should occupy the role of Sergio Busquets next season. While no one player will be able to provide exactly what Busquets does to the Blaugrana, Xavi Hernandez and Mateu Alemany must assess who can share the duties well with the likes of Frenkie de Jong. Xavi has declared it their number one priority in the market.

Xabi Alonso hoping to poach precocious young talent from Barcelona for Bayer Leverkusen - Football España

Ez Abde will be returning on loan from a successful spell at Osasuna. The Moroccan international will in theory remain unless a good bid comes in, but Sport say that already the vultures are circling. It has long-since been rumoured that he has interest from the Premier League, but Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen are now looking at him as a potential recruit.

Andres Iniesta departs Vissel Kobe but Barcelona departure 'far away' with no retirement plans - Football España

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta is leaving Vissel Kobe after five years in Japan, but the 39-year-old intends on continuing his playing career. Iniesta left Barcelona in 2018, joining after an entire career at Camp Nou, and would go on to make 133 appearances for Vissel, scoring 26 goals and giving 25 assists. During that time he would lift the Japanese Cup and the Japanese Supercup.

Vermeeren another option Barça are considering to replace Busquets - SPORT

Barcelona's top priority is the signing of a midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets. The coaching team''s favourite option is Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad) although his signing is unlikely, the club are looking at Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton).

Paris Saint-Germain close the door on possible Jules Kounde signing - SPORT

The Parisians have no plans to sign any centre-backs this summer, as they believe they have more than enough cover for the position. They recently closed the renewal of Marquinhos until 2028, as well as having closed for months the arrival of Skriniar from Inter Milan as a free agent.

Barcelona among host of clubs tracking the forward Marcus Thuram - SPORT

Marcus Thuram has been offered several times to Barcelona and the option to sign him remains open. The French striker's contract expires in June, he is only 26 years old and is having a great season with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Andres Iniesta could join Messi, Busquets and Alba in Saudi Arabia - SPORT

Andres Iniesta announced on Thursday that he will leave Vissel Kobe in the summer after reaching an agreement with the Japanese club with whom he had a contract until the end of the year. Iniesta, 39, believes he has the strength to continue playing at least until he is 40 and wants to enjoy football at another club where he can regain his place on the pitch.