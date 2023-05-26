‘I knew then it was my moment’ - Alejandro Balde opens up on Barcelona breakthrough

Alejandro Balde has been talking about his superb season at Barcelona after breaking into the first team under Xavi at the Camp Nou.

The 19-year-old has become a regular in the team, forcing Jordi Alba onto the sidelines, and has also become part of the Spain national team.

Balde has given a new interview and revealed the precise moment when he realised things were about to take off for him at Barca.

“The first game I didn’t play for a minute. In the second, against Real Sociedad, I started and gave my first assist with the first team. There I was aware that it could be important, that it was my moment,” he said.

The youngster has also revealed who grateful he is to Alba for all his help this season. The veteran is set to depart at the end of the campaign after terminating his contract.

“Jordi has always been very good to me, he has been essential for my progress. He has helped me in all the training sessions, he has told me how I have to defend, how to attack,” he said. “He has also helped me a lot in the national team, I arrived again and he told me how Luis Enrique placed the full-backs. He told me to be calm. He has always been very close, I will always be grateful to him.” Source | GQ

Balde’s breakthrough has been a huge positive for Xavi’s side this season. The teenager is now expected to commit his future to the club and sign a new long-term contract in the summer.