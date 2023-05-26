WATCH: Ez Abde shows off impressive touch during Osasuna’s clash with Athletic

Ez Abde has continued to catch the eye with Osasuna this week. The winger played 88 minutes of Thursday’s 2-0 win over Athletic that has fired the team into seventh place in the table.

The Barcelona loanee may not have scored or assisted for Jagoba Arrasate’s side but he did pull off a lovely piece of magic that is very easy on the eye indeed.

Check it out below:

Abde has six goals and two assists for Osasuna this season in what has been a very production loan spell for the youngster.

Speculation continues to rage about Abde’s future once his loan has expired. It’s thought he could get a chance in Xavi’s first-team next season, particularly as Barca do lack for options on the left of the attack.

However, there is thought to be interest in Abde from other clubs which means any substantial offers may well be considered by Barcelona.