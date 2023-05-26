Barcelona invite Messi to Busquets and Alba farewells - report

Barcelona have reportedly invited Lionel Messi to farewell ceremonies to say goodbye to departing duo Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

Catalunya Radio report that a special ceremony has been planned for Busquets on Wednesday and Alba on Thursday as Barca part ways with the two players.

Messi has been invited because he is very close to both players, indeed there’s been speculation all three could play together in Saudi Arabia next season.

However, it’s not clear yet if Messi will be able to attend. PSG play against Strasbourg on Saturday in Ligue 1 and then finish off their season on June 3 against Clermont.

Messi would need to take time off to be able to head to Barcelona for a few days, and it’s not known if PSG would be willing to let the GOAT go.

The Ligue 1 side have already sanctioned Messi this season for a trip to Saudi Arabia, although his ban was promptly shortened after a public apology.

Yet PSG are set to win the league this weekend. Christophe Galtier’s side will be crowned champions again if they avoid defeat or if second-placed Lens fail to win at Ajaccio.