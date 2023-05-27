Rafa Marquez speaks out ahead of Barcelona Atletic’s crunch clash

Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic head into their final game of the season this weekend needing just a point to secure a place in the play-offs for a place in the second division.

Barcelona Atletic take on Logrones on Saturday at the Estadi Johan Cruyff and will be favourites, given the visitors have already been relegated.

Marquez’s side have stuttered in recent weeks, losing their last two games, but the manager thinks that could work in their favor.

“The most positive thing about the two defeats in a row is that we continue to depend on ourselves, now the last match of the regular season is coming and we have to try to finish in the best way, that’s the first thing we have to keep in mind,” he told Barca TV. “Logrones are a dangerous team, with quality and a style similar to ours. They have already been relegated, but they will play without pressure with the incentive of beating Barça.”

Marquez is in his first full season as Barcelona Atletic coach and feels his players deserve to make the play-offs.

“We’ve know since the start of the season that getting here would be difficult, but the boys have earned it with effort and good games, and hopefully we will win the prize of entering the playoffs, they deserve it.”

Barcelona Atletic will also have their play-off place confirmed if Murcia fail to win their game against second-placed Eldense.