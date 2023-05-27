Return to work ahead of last game at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

The league title is in the bag and the celebrations are over but Barça still have one objective - to say goodbye to what has been their home for the last 66 years.

When and where to watch FC Barcelona v Mallorca - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona 's last home fixture of the season is against Mallorca and it's a 6pm Sunday kick-off local time. This guide shows what time that will be in selected countries and regions around the world so you can be sure you can catch the action.

Farewell party for the Spotify Camp Nou as we know it - FC Barcelona

Music and memories galore as FC Barcelona pays tribute to its beloved stadium, and also two departing stars, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Ousmane Dembele, one of the names on PSG transfer wishlist - SPORT

With Leo Messi likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent this summer, the Parisian side are already looking for candidates to reinforce the team's forward line for the coming seasons. The objective is none other than to wrap up Kylian Mbappé and offer him a good sporting project that will push him to complete the additional year that he signed with his renewal (two seasons until 2024, plus another until 2025).

Barca know what Man City want for Joao Cancelo - SPORT

Manchester City are willing to see Portuguese player Joao Cancelo go to FC Barcelona. This has been conveyed by the City club to the Catalan club's management. Bayern Munich now have the player on loan but, a priori, do not intend to continue with this link so Cancelo would be back in Manchester. The loan ends and he would be back.

Now or never for Marc-Andre ter Stegen's Barcelona record hopes - SPORT

The German is assured of winning the Zamora Trophy for the first time, but against Mallorca he has the chance to tie down a couple more of the records he is chasing and which have caused him to play the last two games despite the fact that the team, already champions, had nothing at stake.

Frenkie de Jong another option to join the captain group at Barcelona - SPORT

Gerard Piqué left six months ago and will be followed by Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in June, three captains who have worn the armband in recent years. The time has come to choose new leadership, beyond the natural leadership that each one exercises without the need to be appointed by his teammates, as Xavi himself has recently explained.

Barcelona coach Xavi's big clean-up: 16 players have left since he came in - SPORT

Xavi has just 10 players left in the squad from the group of players he inherited