Xavi talks Jules Kounde, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets ahead of Camp Nou farewell

Barcelona boss Xavi faced the press on Saturday to discuss his team’s final home game of the season at the Camp Nou.

The coach spoke about saying goodbye to Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and the Camp Nou and insisted again there’s no problem with Jules Kounde.

Here are the best bits:

Xavi on saying goodbye to Busquets, Alba and Camp Nou

It’s not been easy to find motivation after winning La Liga, but tomorrow we have to say goodbye to the Camp Nou, which has had many years of history, and say farewell to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. It is extra motivation.

Xavi on how he’s feeling

It is difficult to manage friends, people with whom I have shared many things. It is difficult to define the extent to which friendship and professionalism are. It happened to me with Piqué and Alves and now with Busquets and Alba.

Xavi on saying goodbye to Camp Nou

Yesterday I thought about it, that it will be an emotional farewell and a bit sad. The Camp Nou has been like my home .It’s for a good cause, the common good of Barcelona — that said, it will be a bit sad.

Xavi on the Pichichi and Zamora awards

They are objectives. We want to finish with good feelings, we’ve had two consecutive defeats and we want to win. Hopefully Robert can take the Pichichi and Ter Stegen as goalkeeper with the fewest goals and with the record for clean sheets.

Xavi on Kounde

There is no problem, but you keep writing that there is a problem when there is not. The conversation was good, he is a great guy, a great professional who has helped us a lot at full-back and center-back.

Xavi on Pedri

We are talking with the Federation and I have a very good relationship with the coach. Pedri needs this rest. He is very tired and it is time to rest.

Xavi on left-backs

We have Balde and Marcos Alonso. There is no need to strengthen.

Xavi on Ansu Fati

I have not talked with him. We do not know the economic situation of the club. When we know the scenario, we will plan according to whether we can sign or not.

Xavi on replacing Busquets

We have to find this piece, if we want to compete well next year, we have to find it. For me it’s fundamental as a coach. Busquets has been fundamental for us, and very important in winning the Spanish Super Cup and La Liga this year. A player who has been so important for us, on and off the pitch, is leaving, so we have to find a very important player to replace Busquets. For me, it’s the key to competing next year.

Xavi on Alba’s decision to leave

It was his decision. He was the one who took the step, he thinks it’s time. I’m not going to reveal the whole conversation. He’s helped us with everything.