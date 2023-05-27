 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Xavi’s four top defensive midfielders revealed

The manager has four players he most covets, but only one seems realistic

By Luis Mazariegos
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

FC Barcelona manager Xavi has four names he considers to be the best when it comes to replacing Sergio Busquets, although it is understood that only one has a chance of signing for the club.

According to the latest rumors, they are: Rodri (Manchester City), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain), and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad).

Rodri is considered practically impossible to acquire, as City have no reason to sell him. There have been some whispers that Kimmich could be on the move, but the chances are still slim.

Some rumors say Verratti could try to force a move, but he is still under contract with PSG. The Italian had previously been heavily linked with Barcelona, but the deal never came to fruition.

Then there’s Zubimendi. The reason he’s the most realistic choice is simple: he has a release clause that Barça could pay. Whether the player himself can be convinced to leave his hometown club is another question.

Still, it’s clear that Xavi has made signing a replacement for Busquets a priority this summer.

