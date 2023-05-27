Barcelona Atletic set for mini-Clasico after securing promotion play-off spot

Barcelona Atletico secured their place in the play-offs on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Logrones.

Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Julian Araujo were in attendance to cheer on Rafa Marquez’s team at the Estadi Johan Cruyff.

Aleix Garrido was the hero for the hosts, scoring the only goal of the game to ensure all three points for Marquez’s side.

The midfielder, who made his first-team debut under Xavi in April, came off the bench in the second half and took just a minute to break the deadlock.

Garrido made a great run into the penalty area, was picked out brilliantly by Moha, and slotted home a confident finish on 70 minutes.

The win ends a fine league season for Marquez’s side who will now be hoping they can go on and secure promotion. Barcelona Atletico already know their next opponents - the small matter of a mini-Clasico against Real Madrid Castilla.