WATCH: Lamine Yamal on target again for Spain at Under-17 Euros

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal continues to impress at the Under-17 Euros in Hungary and scored again for Spain on Saturday.

Yamal scored a cracker last time out against Serbia and found the back of the net again with a fine strike as Spain beat Ireland 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Spain were already 2-0 up when Yamal finished Ireland off with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Check it out below:

️| ⚽ Lamine Yamal scores yet again. 3 goals and 2 assists in the tournament.pic.twitter.com/NkzELnZ6V3 — Barça Buzz (@Barca_Buzz) May 27, 2023

That’s now three goals and two assists at the Euros for Yamal.

The win means Spain now progress to the last four of the competition and look in pretty good shape. Spain go on to face France in the last four of the competition after Les Bleus beat England.