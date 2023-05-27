 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Lamine Yamal on target again for Spain at Under-17 Euros

The teenager is making a big impact

Spain v Republic of Ireland: Quarter-final - UEFA European Under-17 Championship 2023 Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal continues to impress at the Under-17 Euros in Hungary and scored again for Spain on Saturday.

Yamal scored a cracker last time out against Serbia and found the back of the net again with a fine strike as Spain beat Ireland 3-0 in the quarter-finals.

Spain were already 2-0 up when Yamal finished Ireland off with a low strike from the edge of the penalty area.

Check it out below:

That’s now three goals and two assists at the Euros for Yamal.

The win means Spain now progress to the last four of the competition and look in pretty good shape. Spain go on to face France in the last four of the competition after Les Bleus beat England.

