Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé set to reject PSG - report

The French club is said to be interested

By Luis Mazariegos
Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

In France, there is talk that Ousmane Dembélé is wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, once again. However, the latest report on the matter says the forward does not want to go to PSG. He wants to stay at Barça and stay under Xavi’s orders.

Dembélé has long been linked with PSG. Last year, he did not renew his contract with Barcelona and was free to go wherever he wanted. Despite a lot of reported interest and rumors, the offer from PSG never seemed to materialize. In the end, the winger went back to Barcelona.

Now, there are fresh rumors that Dembélé is wanted by PSG. But the winger and his agent are said to not have heard anything concrete from the French club, and regardless, prefer staying in Barcelona.

PSG, for their part, could be losing both Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer. Their plan is to look for attackers to surround Kylian Mbappé with. Some rumored names apart from Dembélé are: Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur).

