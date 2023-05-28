Xavi says Barcelona won’t go for a left-back after Jordi Alba’s departure

Xavi has told reporters that FC Barcelona won’t need to go into the transfer market to find another left-back after Jordi Alba’s departure.

“We won’t sign a new left back this summer to replace Alba; we have Alejandro Balde and Marcos Alonso,” Xavi said.

Balde is the youth player turned starter since this season, who has exploded onto the scene and even got a call-up from Spain for the FIFA World Cup.

Alonso is the veteran signed last year from Chelsea. His normal position coming into last season was left-back, but in his first season at Barça, he’s played mostly as a central defender.

Whether Alonso still has the pace to be a regular left-back, especially if Balde were to be unavailable for big stretches or an important match, is questionable.

There have been rumors that Barcelona is looking at various left-backs, but nothing has advanced too much.

What is clear, however, is the team is looking for a new holding midfielder after Sergio Busquets’s departure.