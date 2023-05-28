The next Barcelona match is upon us! The champions of La Liga play their final home game of the season against Mallorca in what will be the farewell to the current Spotify Camp Nou, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 20 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Jules Kounde, 24. Eric García, 28. Alejandro Balde

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 19. Franck Kessie, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi, 32. Pablo Torre

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 10. Ansu Fati, 11. Ferran Torres, 22. Raphinha

There are no surprises on the list as Xavi and the medical staff continue to rest Ronald Araujo (calf) and Pedri (thigh) to avoid a late-season injury, and Jules Kounde is back after getting a rest of his own in last Tuesday’s trip to Valladolid. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will play their final home games for the club and are both in the squad and expected to start in their Camp Nou farewell.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Balde, Kounde, Christensen, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Dembélé, Lewandowski, Ferran

The match kicks off at 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!