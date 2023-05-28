WELCOME TO THE SPOTIFY CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth will host a Barcelona match for the very last time in its current iteration as the La Liga champions welcome Mallorca for their final home game of the season. Barça will not only bid farewell to their legendary stadium but will also say goodbye to club icons Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who will play their last home match for the team. This should be a special night, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2022-23 La Liga, Matchday 37

Date/Time: Sunday, May 28, 2023, 7pm CET (Barcelona), 6pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 1pm ET, 10am PT (USA), 10.30pm IST (India)

Venue: Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez

VAR: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: ESPN Deportes (USA), Viaplay Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), Sports18 (India), Not Available (Spain, Canada), others

Online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), DAZN (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!