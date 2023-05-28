The last ever game in the history of the current version of the Camp Nou ended with a dominant 3-0 victory for La Liga champions Barcelona, who dominated 10-man Mallorca for 90 minutes and cruised to an easy win while also saying goodbye to two club legends and giving the fans one last show on this legendary arena.

FIRST HALF

The fans at Camp Nou who were a little late to come into the stadium missed a goal in the first 50 seconds: after a great passing sequence down the middle, Robert Lewandowski found Gavi with a gorgeous backheel flick, and Gavi gave Ansu Fati an easy finish to start the party at the Catalan capital.

Barça were back to their very best for this one, passing the ball quickly and with purpose to find spaces inside Mallorca’s 5-4-1 low block and created plenty of chances. Things got even easier for them when Amath Ndiaye was sent off for a horrific tackle that injured Alejandro Balde and left the visitors with 10 men, and the home team started to dominate even more.

The second goal came halfway through the period thanks to another excellent passing sequence, a fantastic Lewandowski assist and the second goal of the evening for Ansu Fati. Fati and Lewandowski continued to attack and create big moments for themselves and others, but a combination of poor finishing and a couple of excellent saves from Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif stopped Barça from adding a third.

At halftime Barça were in full control and with the win in the bag, and the only question was how many more goals they would score in the second half to finish the home season in style.

SECOND HALF

The second half featured more of the same with Barça not relenting in their attempts to add more goals and creating plenty of big chances against a helpless Mallorca defense, but the ball simply refused to go in early in the period.

Jules Kounde headed a ball against the bar, Ousmane Dembélé had a header of his own cleared off the line, and Lewandowski nearly scored a brilliant free-kick only to see the ball once again hit the woodwork.

It seemed as though the third goal would never come, but after a pass from Dembélé that found Gavi inside the box, the youngster fired a left-footed rocket into the top corner to finally give Barça the goal their second half performance deserved.

With the win wrapped up, it was time for the tears: Camp Nou said goodbye to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, who were both emotional as they were substituted in their final home games for the club and received standing ovations from the crowd, their teammates and even Mallorca players and coaches — which was a great touch.

The final whistle came to end an era for the world’s greatest club, and a perfect night with an emotional goodbye to two legends and a dominant victory to send the crowd home happy.

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Balde (Roberto 17’), Kounde, Christensen, Alba (Alonso 81’); Gavi, Busquets (Eric 85’), De Jong; Dembélé (Ferran 84’), Lewandowski, Fati (Raphinha 79’)

Goals: Fati (1’, 24’), Gavi (70’)

Mallorca: Greif; Maffeo, Gayá, Valjent, Copete, Costa (Quintanilla 87’); Rodríguez (Ángel 72’), Morlanes (González 87’), Baba (Grenier 46’), Ndiaye; Muriqi (Prats 79’)

Goals: None

Red Card: Ndiaye (14’)