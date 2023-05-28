Barça v Mallorca: Farewell for now Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

Barça want to say farewell for now to the Stadium with a win in front of the fans in the final home game this season

The squad for the final game at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

On Sunday, against Mallorca, Barça bid farewell to their stadium as work on the Espai Barça project begins, as well as to players Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba

Xavi Hernández: 'We want to finish the season winning' - FC Barcelona

The Barça coach reflects on a game of goodbyes at Spotify Camp Nou against Mallorca on Sunday

Barça Atlètic 1-0 UD Logroñés: Into the play-offs! - FC Barcelona

Aleix Garrido comes off the bench to score the goal to put Barça Atlètic through to the semi-final play-offs against Real Madrid Castilla

Barça Atlètic to meet Real Madrid Castilla in play-off semifinal - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic got their homework done against Logroñés to earn a berth in the play-offs for promotion to the second division. It means they will play the third ranked team in Group 1, which is none other than the Real Madrid reserves.

Xavi on the future of Ansu Fati: I haven't spoken to him - SPORT

With the season practically over, the league title in the bag and the Camp Nou's farewell next Sunday about to happen, the club is awaiting the approval of the viability plan to begin operating in a key transfer market for the future.

Xavi reveals the future of Barca's pivot position after Busquets - SPORT

A replacement for Sergio Busquets is urgently needed. But, at the same time, such haste can lead to mistakes. We have to be very careful and find a player to fill the sensitive void left by the player from Badia.

Xavi's response when asked about Jules Kounde - SPORT

Xavi Hernández spoke at the press conference prior to the match against Mallorca, the last one to be played at the Spotify Camp Nou. As expected, after a very intense week for the Frenchman, the coach was asked about Jules Koundé's future at FC Barcelona.

Xavi said it wasn't easy to manage Alba and Busquets' minutes - SPORT

FC Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández explained his feelings about Jordi Alba and his decision to leave the club at the end of the current season despite having one more year on his contract.

Three options to replace Koundé as Barça target right-back... if he leaves - SPORT

The waters seem to have calmed down with Jules Koundé, but Barcelona are now clear that they will have to sign a specialist right-back for the next season. The priority -- and where the most money will be invested -- is the midfield position, but if the Frenchman had left, Barça were clear that they would have gone for Juan Foyth (Villarreal) or Benajmin Pavard (Bayern), two players who play as full-backs but who can comfortably convert to centre-backs.

Xavi and Alemany's dilemma: How to solve Barça's left wing problem - SPORT

One of the reinforcements requested by Xavi Hernández to Barcelona's sporting management headed by Mateu Alemany for next season is a pure left winger, a classic wide man.

Exclusive Joan Laporta interview as Barça say goodbye to current Camp Nou - SPORT

Barça president, Joan Laporta, reviews for SPORT his best experiences in the Barça temple. Socio number 12,588, he does so from his seat in the side area of the second tier, specifically from seat 20 in row 11 of stand 229.

False alarm with Pedri: Barcelona midfielder's injury not as bad as feared - SPORT

On May 19, with the league already won, Barcelona offered a brief medical statement stating that Pedri had "some discomfort in his right leg" without offering any further details or recovery time.

Barça forward Ansu offered to Arsenal ahead of summer transfer window - SPORT

Ansu Fati looks set to be one of the big talking points of the upcoming transfer window. The Barcelona forward has not had the role he expected this season and has become practically the last option in coach Xavi Hernandez's attacking rotations.