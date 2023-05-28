Barcelona confirm Alejandro Balde ‘out for 6-7 weeks’ with ankle injury

Barcelona have confirmed that Alejandro Balde will be out for 6-7 weeks with an ankle injury sustained against Real Mallorca.

Balde had to be carried off the pitch on Sunday at the Camp Nou after being on the end of a horror challenge from Amath Ndiaye that saw the Real Mallorca winger shown a straight red card.

Balde looked in agony as he received treatment on his ankle and eventually had to be carried off by the medical team and Jules Kounde.

Barcelona have now offered an update and confirmed the severity of the injury.

MEDICAL NEWS | Alejandro Balde has a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament of the right ankle. He will be out approximately between 6 and 7 weeks. pic.twitter.com/XGAiTrGyVV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2023

Balde was replaced by Sergi Roberto, with Barcelona leading 1-0 thanks to Ansu Fati’s early strike in what is the team’s final home game of the season. Fati then added a second midway through the first half.

Barcelona finish off their season next weekend against Celta Vigo at Balaidos and will then head straight to Japan for a friendly against Andres Iniesta’s Vissel Kobe.