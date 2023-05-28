‘I didn’t expect to receive so much love’ - Jordi Alba says emotional farewell to Barcelona

Jordi Alba said his goodbyes to Barcelona fans at the Camp Nou on Sunday after the team’s 3-0 win over Real Mallorca in La Liga.

The left-back left the pitch in tears when he was substituted late on and then spoke to supporters after the game.

“I would like to thank everyone, it was an honour to defend these colours. Today I have to remember the many people who have played a big role in my career,” he said. “I didn’t expect to receive so much love, it’s the best day of my life professionally speaking. I want to remember a very special person, who signed me in 2012 and it was Tito Vilanova.”

Alba will move on after losing his place in the team to Alejandro Balde but insists he’s still felt like a key player for Barca.

“I’ve had less prominence than usual, but I haven’t felt less important,” he added. “I’ve tried to help everyone, colleagues, staff... everyone. And I feel super proud.”

Sunday’s match was Alba’s final game for Barcelona. Xavi confirmed after the game that both Alba and Busquets will not travel to Celta for the team’s last match of the season and will also miss the friendly with Vissel Kobe.