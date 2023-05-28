WATCH: Barcelona fans chant for Messi as GOAT spotted at Coldplay gig at Montjuic

Lionel Messi has been spotted back in Barcelona this week, at Montjuic no less to see Coldplay in concert.

Barcelona supporters also spotted the GOAT and were quick to chant his name, as shown below by the one and only Fabrizio Romano.

Messi’s appearance comes as speculation over his future continues. The GOAT won the Ligue 1 title with PSG at the weekend but is about to leave when his contract expires.

Barça fans chanting for Leo there, via @gerardromero ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Kqia0eWXR0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2023

Barcelona continue to be linked with a move for Messi, and Xavi addressed the speculation again after seeing his team beat Real Mallorca 3-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday.

“All Catalans love Messi, he is the best footballer in history, the scenario is that it depends a lot on what he wants to do, from there we will decide,” he said.

With the end of the season in sight, Barcelona’s transfer plans may soon start becoming clearer. It seems obvious the club want Messi back, but they still don’t know if they will be able to convince La Liga it’s possible.