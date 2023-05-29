Dembele opens up on Barcelona future amid PSG rumors

Ousmane Dembele has spoken out about his ambitions and made it pretty clear his future lies at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has again been linked with a move to PSG this week, but he says he’s dreaming of winning the Champions League with Barcelona.

“My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça, winning a trophy with the club you love is the best,” he said. “I’ve been a Barça fan since I was little, I’ve always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a a great player here.”

Dembele also spoke about his injury problems. The Frenchman is just back after a lengthy lay-off and admits it’s frustrating to have been sidelined so often.

“Statistically speaking, I could have done much better,” he added. “My evolution at Barça has been slowed down by injuries, like the one that has kept me out this season.” Source | Telefoot

Barcelona are expected to offer Dembele a contract extension this summer. The forward signed a short-term deal last year that expires at the end of next season.