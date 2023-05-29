 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dembele opens up on Barcelona future amid PSG rumors

The Frenchman has made his feelings pretty clear

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - LaLiga Santander Photo by Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembele has spoken out about his ambitions and made it pretty clear his future lies at Barcelona.

The Frenchman has again been linked with a move to PSG this week, but he says he’s dreaming of winning the Champions League with Barcelona.

“My big dream is to win a Champions League with Barça, winning a trophy with the club you love is the best,” he said.

“I’ve been a Barça fan since I was little, I’ve always been a fan of this team. I feel very good here and I hope to become a a great player here.”

Dembele also spoke about his injury problems. The Frenchman is just back after a lengthy lay-off and admits it’s frustrating to have been sidelined so often.

“Statistically speaking, I could have done much better,” he added.

“My evolution at Barça has been slowed down by injuries, like the one that has kept me out this season.”

Source | Telefoot

Barcelona are expected to offer Dembele a contract extension this summer. The forward signed a short-term deal last year that expires at the end of next season.

