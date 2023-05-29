Has Ansu Fati given Xavi and Barcelona a message at the most perfect moment?

The question on everyone’s lips will be is it too little, too late?

Ansu Fati showed in the space of 24 first-half minutes on Sunday that, given the right kind of service, he still knows where the net is.

Both of his goals were taken with aplomb and will hopefully give him back the confidence that’s deserted him for the most part of 2022/23.

The issue at hand is, with only one more game of the current campaign left, can Xavi and the board risk giving him another season to get things right based off of his strikes against Mallorca and precious little else?

If reports are to be believed then Ansu doesn’t want to leave the club in any event, and whilst Barca have stopped short of saying he’s for sale at this point, Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany will know that he’ll fetch a pretty penny in the transfer market, even with his injury history.

There seems to be a fairly even split on this forum and others in terms of who is pro-Ansu and who isn’t.

Certainly, one can see the logic of giving him to at least next January to see how he fares, particularly if the club are going to move on Ferran Torres and Raphinha too.

He will need to brush up on his decision making in front of goal should Xavi decide he’s worth a shot, and there is a player in there all right, we all know that.

The frustration for us all, and of course for Ansu himself, is not being able to see that other version blossom again.

Ansu Fati is slowly rebuilding himself physically. Barcelona selling him when he’s just one year into that recovery would be tremendously stupid. he is only TWENTY for gods sake and is bound to improve massively next year. https://t.co/3uVkyrI6HR — Muhammad Butt (@muhammadbutt) May 28, 2023

One decent game does not a great player make either, so he has to be given enough minutes to see how well he fares.

Not just cursory cameo appearances here and there which neither benefit the player or the club.

It’s also worth asking if there’s any room for sentiment in football? Has Ansu really done enough to warrant being given a run of games in the side at the expense of others?

At just 20 years of age - which is often forgotten - it’s obvious that Ansu has huge room for growth.

Bursting onto the scene as he did has become the biggest of millstones round his neck but one can’t ignore the elephant in the room in that with years left in the game, he could still become a great.

Barcelona now have the biggest of decisions to make as to whether they believe Ansu’s potential will be fulfilled with them.