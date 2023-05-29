FC Barcelona 3–0 Mallorca: A winning farewell - FC Barcelona

Ansu Fati (2) and Gavi score the goals in the last game at Spotify Camp Nou before the move to Montjuïc and on a night of farewells for Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

FC Barcelona pays tribute to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba - FC Barcelona

This many not have been the last time we'll see Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in the Barça jersey, with one more league game and a friendly in Japan still to come, but it was the last time they will ever appear in the stadium that has been their home for so many years and where they have played a part in the creation of so many wonderful memories.

Spectacular fiesta brings down the curtain at Spotify Camp Nou - FC Barcelona

More than 88,000 spectators watch the very last act at the stadium before work begins on its transformation from now until November 2024

Balde, partially torn ligaments in right ankle - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona medical services have announced that first team player Alejandro Balde has a partial tear of the external lateral ligament in his right ankle. The approximate recovery period from such an injury is between 6 and 7 weeks.

Ansu ends 13 game drought with brace in Barça's win over Mallorca - SPORT

Ansu Fati has ended his goal scoring curse. The young striker, who had gone 13 games without a goal, broke his streak in barely a minute against Mallorca. The fans in the stands had not finished sitting down when Gavi arrived to assist the No.10 and score the first goal of the afternoon.

Andres Iniesta could wear the Barca shirt once more - SPORT

Andrés Iniesta, one of the best players in Barça's history, could return to wear the Barça shirt, even if it is only for a few minutes and in a friendly match.

In Portugal they take Ruben Neves joining Barca as a given - SPORT

It's no secret that Ruben Neves is FC Barcelona's bet to reinforce the midfield after the departure of Sergio Busquets. Despite the fact that the Catalan giants have not yet received the 'OK' from La Liga to their viability plan, in Portugal they already consider the signing of the Portuguese player by Barça to be a done deal. The newspaper 'A Bola' assures that it could be announced officially in the next days.