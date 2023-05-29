Amath Ndiaye apologises to Barcelona’s Alejandro Balde for horror tackle

Real Mallorca winger Amath Ndiaye has apologised to Alejandro Balde for his awful tackle on the left-back during Sunday’s defeat at the Camp Nou.

Balde was forced off in the first half and has now been ruled out for 6-7 weeks with an ankle injury sustained in the tackle.

Ndiaye was sent off for his challenge and now taken time out to apologise to Balde for the incident.

“I’m sorry Balde for my tackle. It was not my intention. I hope you get well soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Xavi spoke about Balde’s injury after the match and admitted there was relief that it was not as serious as it had originally looked.

“It’s not as serious as we thought at first, nothing is broken,” he told reporters. “The recovery will take about 6-7 weeks and then he will be able to train again.”

Balde will obviously miss the rest of Barca’s season and sit out international duty with Spain over the summer but should be fit for pre-season.