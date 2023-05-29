Five talking points from Barcelona 3-0 Real Mallorca

Barca sign off at Camp Nou in style

Barcelona played their final game at the Camp Nou until 2024 and signed off in style with a comprehensive 3-0 win over Mallorca

Ansu Fati got the party started early before adding a second to make it a good night for the youngster.

Gavi then completed the win with a wonderful strike for just his second La Liga goal of the season.

It was a fitting way to say goodbye to the Camp Nou, three goals by homegrown players who (hopefully) both have sparkling future ahead of them at the club.

Barcelona will now head to Montjuic for next season, which will present its own challenges, but leave with plenty of good memories after a title-winning campaign.

Has Ansu Fati secured his future?

Ansu Fati’s future looks very uncertain ahead of the summer transfer window, but his two goals against Real Mallorca certainly won’t have done him any harm at all.

Xavi has been very non-committal when asked about Fati in recent press conferences, suggesting the club could well decide to part ways with the No. 10 this summer.

2 - Ansu Fati has scored the second earliest goal for @FCBarcelona at home in LaLiga in the 21st century (49 seconds), after Iniesta's against Recreativo de Huelva in April 2009 (43 seconds). Riser. pic.twitter.com/9DOKQoxaIb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 28, 2023

Fati has always said he wants to stay, even if his father thinks it’s a bad idea, but there’s no doubt he’s had a tough season and has looked a shadow of his former self.

The big question now is can Barcelona afford to be patient with Fati?

Frenkie de Jong was the name on everyone’s lips last summer and it already looks like this year’s transfer saga will revolve around Ansu.

Get well soon, Alejandro Balde

Barcelona lost Alejandro Balde to injury against Mallorca and it was a bad one. The defender was the victim of a horrendous challenge from Amath Ndiaye that led to his dismissal.

The Catalans confirmed pretty swiftly that Balde will be out for 6-7 weeks which is bad news but certainly not as bad as it could have been.

MEDICAL NEWS | Alejandro Balde has a partial tear of the lateral collateral ligament of the right ankle. He will be out approximately between 6 and 7 weeks. pic.twitter.com/XGAiTrGyVV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 28, 2023

Balde’s injury means he should be back in time for pre-season but will miss international duty with Spain over the summer. Perhaps not a bad thing considering how rapid his rise has been during this campaign.

Barcelona will certainly be relieved it’s not a more serious injury. The 19-year-old has been a true revelation this season and seems to have made the left-back slot his own already.

Fans say goodbye to Alba and Busquets

Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets waved goodbye to supporters on Sunday as both legends played their final games at the Camp Nou.

The duo both started but were taken off late on to huge ovations.

Alba was the first to go and simply couldn’t hold back the tears. The left-back only announced his departure this week and it seems like it’s still sinking in that his time at Barca is up.

Busquets was all smiles when it was his time to go. He handed over the captain’s armband to Sergi Roberto and wandered off to applause from all the supporters and hugs from the players.

What a duo. Thanks for everything.

Ter Stegen on brink of history

Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept yet another clean sheet against Real Mallorca. That’s now 26 for the season in La Liga, equalling the record previously held by Deportivo.

The Germany international can now break that record in the final game of the season against Celta Vigo at Balaidos next weekend.

26 - Barcelona have kept 26 clean sheets in LaLiga this season, equalling the record for a team in the competition's history, set by Deportivo La Coruña in 1993/94. Strength. pic.twitter.com/wBgo0KJ6Fb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 29, 2023

It’s not the easiest fixture in the world of course, particularly as Barcelona have already secured the title, and also because Iago Aspas seems to love taking on Ter Stegen.

Barca have drawn 3-3 and 2-2 at Celta in the last few seasons but did win 3-0 in 2020 with 10 men after Clement Lenglet was sent off.

However, the match will be further complicated by the fact that Celta head into the fixture still not completely safe from relegation.

A 1-0 defeat to Cadiz on Sunday means they sit just a point above the drop zone and will be desperate for something against Barca.