Xavi on Messi returning to Barcelona: I’m in no doubt that it can happen

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has given a new interview to Sport where he’s talked all about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to the club this summer.

Speculation continues to rage about Messi’s future, with the Argentina international expected to leave PSG when his contract expires.

Xavi says Barcelona will definitely speak to Messi about coming home and says the “doors are wide open” for the GOAT to play for Barcelona gain.

“We’re going to talk to him and his representatives. I think Leo has the upper hand, there is no doubt. Yes, it’s true that we’ve already won in the post-Messi era and that has extraordinary merit, it’s extraordinary, it’s not valued anyway, but the fear that we had was when Leo leaves, what are we going to do? “Well, Barca has survived, I think we have rebuilt the team and the group very well and this league title and this Super Cup have spectacular merit and without the best player in the history of football and this club has much merit. “It’s difficult to be in the skin of someone who has won it all. I’m not in his head, but I’ve been very clear about my relationship with him. We have the doors wide open. And if he wants to come, I’m in no doubt that it can happen and he would help us. But it’s up to him. It’s his personal choice.”

Xavi also went on to talk about what Messi could give Barcelona. The Barca boss thinks the 35-year-old still has plenty to offer and would improve his side.

“I’m in no doubt that if Messi were to return, he would help us in what we are wanting to achieve with our football. “I am in no doubt and I’ve told this to the president. He continues to be a determined footballer, he has the hunger still. “He’s still a winner, he’s a leader and he’s different. At Barcelona, we’ve not have the same level since what we reached as a pinnacle in 2010. “Messi brings you the talent of being able to play the final pass, he opens doors, scores goals. In the final third he can provide the difference. “There’s no doubt that he would still help us a lot - but in the end it all depends on him.

Messi won the league with PSG at the weekend but was subsequently spotted in Barcelona. The World Cup winner has just one game of the season left with PSG and is then expected to make a decision on his future.