Ilias Akhomach transfer to Leeds United breaks down - report

Ilias Akhomach’s transfer to Leeds United was supposed to be almost done, but things have broken down at the last second. The English club has sacked director of football Victor Orta, with manager Javi Gracia set to face the same fate soon.

Those key members of the club’s staff were apparently the ones pushing for him, and now that they are out of power, it’ll be highly unlikely that the next decision makers will want him.

It’s understood that he is still unlikely to remain with Barcelona past the next transfer window.

Arsenal FC, AC Milan, and Sevilla FC are said to be the teams interested in the young winger. They were in the mix before but it looked like Ilias was going to Leeds. Now that they are out of the picture, the Gunners are said to be the favorites to land him.