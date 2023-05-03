Bayern Munich to begin contract talks with Barcelona target Benjamin Pavard

Will Benjamin Pavard stay at FC Bayern Munich or will he sign for another club, possibly FC Barcelona?

A comment from the Bavarians’ sporting director, Hasan Salihamidžić, is being interpreted to mean the French defender is likely to stay.

“We’ll have talks and see how he feels. I have nothing against it,” he said to a German media outlet.

“Benji is playing a very good second half of the season, he shows a confident performance and is doing a very good job overall. I’m happy that he’s with us.”

Pavard has a contract until 2024, meaning that if his deal is not renewed soon. Bayern will be forced to sell unless they are OK with losing him on a free next year.

Barcelona are being linked with several right-backs throughout Europe.