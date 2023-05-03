Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets says he’s ready to tell Xavi his plans for the future

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets says he’s pretty much made up his mind about his future and is ready to let the club know.

The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season but Xavi has made it clear he wants his skipper to stay on.

Busquets isn’t revealing what he will do just yet but has said he’s ready to let Xavi know his plans for the future.

“I have more or less decided about my future. Now there are a few days off and when I return I will surely notify the coach,” he told DAZN after Barca’s win over Osasuna.

Barcelona seem to be expecting Busquets to stay on and extend his career with the Catalan giants for another season.

There has been speculation about a move to MLS, with Busquets, having already admitted he fancies playing in the United States, but that might have to wait another year.