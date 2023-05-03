Barcelona just one win away from La Liga title as Real Madrid slip

FC Barcelona need only one more win to confirm the league title, after a day in which the Catalans got a late winner against Osasuna and Real Madrid slipped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Real Sociedad.

That means Barça could win La Liga as soon as Sunday, in an away match against bitter rivals Espanyol.

Jordi Alba’s 85th minute strike put Barcelona on the cusp of silverware, while Madrid’s limp showing accelerated the timeline. It would at this point be a shocker if the blaugrana do not secure the title.

There’s five matches left in the league this season, meaning a maximum of 15 points are on offer. Barça are 14 points up, so they only need to win two more points to stay ahead of Real Madrid - even assuming they win all five remaining matches.

The win against Osasuna put Barcelona officially too far for Atlético Madrid to catch, so the only mathematical possibility that exists in which the Catalans do not win the league is if Barcelona fail to get at least 2 points in the next 5 matches and Real Madrid win all remaining points.

Madrid have literally no margin for error, as even a single draw from the remaining matches would mean Barcelona clinch the title. But it’s clear that’s not how the culés want it to go down. No, they want to win the title as soon as possible, made all the more sweeter if it’s at the RCDE Stadium in nearby Cornellà de Llobregat.